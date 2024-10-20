Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster, 49ers’ rookie WR who was shot in August active for Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fifty days after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery Aug. 31 in San Francisco, 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will make his NFL debut Sunday in a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Pearsall — a first-round pick, No. 31 overall, by San Francisco from the University of Florida last spring — returned to practice Monday and is active for the 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City also received good news with respect to wide receiver availability. JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had been questionable with a hamstring injury that limited him in practice Thursday and Friday, also is available as expected.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid indicated Friday that he expected Smith-Schuster to play, but defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral) was ruled out for the second time in three games.

Danna missed a Sept. 29 win at the Los Angeles Chargers with a calf injury. Lee’s Summit native Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a former first-round pick from Kansas State, and Malik Herring saw increased snaps the last time Danna was sidelined.

Danna, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is working his way back from the Non-Football Injury List, and three reserve linemen — guard C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu — are inactive for Kansas City.

Stepping into a larger role within the offense after Rashee Rice’s season-ending knee injury, Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 130 yards in the Chiefs’ last win before the bye , a 26-xx romp Oct. 7 against New Orleans.

San Francisco ruled out wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and two kickers, Jake Moody (ankle) and Matthew Wright (shoulder/back), on Friday.

Jennings and Moody headline the 49ers’ inactive list, which also includes quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker Jalen Graham, offensive lineman Ben Bartch and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.

Luter (pelvis) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin), who is active, were questionable for the game.

