Chiefs’ Kahlil Benson picks up offensive rookie of the month honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tackle Kahlil Benson’s NFL career is off to a good start after he was named the league’s offensive rookie of the month.

After not playing left tackle at all during his college days at the University of Indiana, Benson has started each of the Chiefs’ three games so far at the position.

The Chiefs signed Benson as a free agent after he wasn’t selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

He spoke with reporters about his journey during the team's training camp. You can watch his interview in the video player below.

Chiefs OT Kahlil Benson says he's trying to be ready for everything that is asked of him

In the team’s first three games, Benson has allowed the third-fewest quarterback pressures, seven, of any player at the position. His play has helped the offensive line allow only four sacks so far this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the league.

He’s the first Chiefs rookie to win a rookie of the month award since LB Nick Bolton took home the honor in October 2021.

Other Chiefs rookies to win the award include RB Kareem Hunt in September and December 2017, Marcus Peters in December 2015 and Eric Berry in December 2010.

Also Thursday, Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III took home the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award .

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