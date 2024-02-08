Chiefs Kingdom cribs: Fans across Kansas City area deck out homes in team memorabilia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From Shawnee, to south Kansas City, to North Kansas City, Chiefs are showing off their personal kingdoms.

Across the Kansas City area, there are decked-out homes from floor to ceiling covered in Chiefs memorabilia.

KSHB 41's Megan Abundis set out to talk with not only dedicated fans, but fans who have taken space inside their home to a whole new level.

“Welcome to the Chiefs room," said Aaron Phillips, a die-hard Chiefs fan. "I started collecting jerseys when I was 12 and became a huge fanatic. A lot of these are game issues; I have a couple of game-worn jerseys."

At 10 years old, Phillips saw Joe Montana play, and says he was hooked ever since.

"This was the very first room to get decorated when we moved in,” Phillips said. “It’s a great time to be alive here in Kansas City. You gotta just love every minute of this.”

In Kansas City, Bette Smith has a 40 year collection of Chiefs memorabilia complete with a custom room, floor and mural.

“When you go down here, you’ve hit the jackpot," Smith said. "This is my Chiefs room that I had custom built and designed. Probably the coolest bathroom you’ve ever seen; custom Chiefs toilet seat."

Chiefs legend Len Dawson was the one who got her hooked on to football.

"That’s his signed hall of fame hat," she said. "Took it off his head and gave it to me."

In Shawnee, Chris Baker transformed her unfinished basement to a finished Chiefs game room.

“Welcome to the ma'am cave," she said. “I just love being able to have a place and have my friends over."

Baker has two televisions to complete her Chiefs game room.

“Everybody who knows about me knows about my Chiefs ma'am cave, and everyone who knows me contributes and wants to have fun."

Nathan Koen has a custom Arrowhead mural room in North Kansas City.

“My friend, who’s an artist, said I’ll do an Arrowhead on the wall for you," he said. “I just love being able to have a place and have my friends over. It’s a way to be different, and I love to be different.”

His mother said she believes her son brings the team good luck.

"We each have a Super Bowl ring," said Bobbi Koen, Nathan’s mom. “He’s the good luck charm; that’s all there is to it.”

It's obvious by the amount game balls and players gloves Nathan Koen has been given.

“In here, we have souvenirs from numerous games; we have season tickets," he said.

