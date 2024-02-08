Chiefs Kingdom fills up at Blue Diamond Saloon in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Even before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas, Chiefs Kingdom had already established the Blue Diamond Saloon as a gathering place to watch the Kansas City Chiefs.

The saloon, open for 24 years, bills itself as the oldest Chiefs Kingdom outpost in Las Vegas.

I knew I had to stop by once I had the green light to travel to Las Vegas this week to cover Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

I found out the bar was started more than 20 years ago by three friends in Nebraska bonded together by their love for the Chiefs.

The bar plans to welcome Chiefs fans for a special watch party on Sunday, but the $120 tickets sold out very quickly.

Blue Diamond Saloon manager Kim Breen says watch party planners knew they had to limit the number of people for Sunday.

“The last playoff game was standing room only in here, it’s hard to work and there’s just too many people,” Kim Breen said. “We want them to enjoy the experience.”

