Chiefs Kingdom Map | See photos from Chiefs fans across the word and add yours

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 22, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the sixth-straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the AFC Championship Game.

Unlike the previous five years, the Chiefs will take the kingdom on a road trip to Baltimore to square off against the Ravens.

Fans across the world already know that Chiefs Kingdom will travel anywhere. Our Chiefs Kingdom map shows the far-reaching extent of Chiefs fans across all seven continents.

Take a look at more than 1,000 photos from across the world. Don't see yours or have a photo you want to share? E-mail it to us and we'll add you to the map.

