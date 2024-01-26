Watch Now
Chiefs Kingdom shows out at pep rally at Kansas City's Union Station

Posted at 9:10 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 10:10:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’d be hard pressed to find a better kickoff to Red Friday than Chiefs Kingdom turning out to a pep rally at Union Station.

Chiefs fans provided the backdrop at Union Station’s Great Hall for a pep rally ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

KSHB 41’s Taylor Hemness anchored coverage throughout the morning before working with the crew at NBC’s "Today" show to showcase the kingdom for a national audience.

The "Today" show featured hits from pep rallies in Baltimore, Detroit and San Francisco — the cities representing the teams remaining in this year’s NFL playoffs.

