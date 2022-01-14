Chiefs Kingdom shows spirit ahead of playoffs

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Baby Teddy is ready to watch the Chiefs defeat the Steelers, according to his father David Lorenz. David Lorenz

Dawn Salisbury shows off her spirit. Go Chiefs, she said. Dawn Salisbury

Blair Falconer, a faithful member of Chiefs Kingdom, poses with a football Blair Falconer

Kara and Alex Miller pose for a selfie at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Alex Miller.

Happy Bottoms shows off their Chiefs pride. Happy Bottoms

Megan Mcniel poses with her family at a Chiefs game. Megan Mcniel

Jennifer Martel and her partner pose at a Chiefs game in Baltimore, Maryland. Jennifer Martel

Lisa and Chuck Hawke, the owners of Fireflies Farm in Paola, Kansas, submitted Katie (the horse) and Billy (the donkey). Lisa and Chuck Hawke

Prev 1 / Ad Next