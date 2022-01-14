Watch
Chiefs Kingdom shows spirit ahead of playoffs

Chiefs Kingdom shows off team spirit ahead of the playoffs.

David Lorenz.jpg
Baby Teddy is ready to watch the Chiefs defeat the Steelers, according to his father David Lorenz.Photo by: David Lorenz
Dawn Salisbury
Dawn Salisbury shows off her spirit. Go Chiefs, she said.Photo by: Dawn Salisbury
Blair Falconer .jpg
Blair Falconer, a faithful member of Chiefs Kingdom, poses with a footballPhoto by: Blair Falconer
Kara and Alex Miller .jpg
Kara and Alex Miller pose for a selfie at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.Photo by: Alex Miller.
Chiefs Pride Happy Bottoms.jpg
Happy Bottoms shows off their Chiefs pride.Photo by: Happy Bottoms
Megan Mcniel .jpg
Megan Mcniel poses with her family at a Chiefs game.Photo by: Megan Mcniel
Jennifer Martel .jpg
Jennifer Martel and her partner pose at a Chiefs game in Baltimore, Maryland.Photo by: Jennifer Martel
Katie (horse) and Billy (donkey) red friday
Lisa and Chuck Hawke, the owners of Fireflies Farm in Paola, Kansas, submitted Katie (the horse) and Billy (the donkey).Photo by: Lisa and Chuck Hawke

