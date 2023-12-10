Chiefs’ LB Nick Bolton active as Chiefs set to square off against Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to navigate several key injuries as they square off Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, they will get one key starter back on defense.

After being activated from the team’s injured reserve list Saturday, Chiefs middle linebacker Nick Bolton is active for a critical AFC showdown.

We have activated LB Nick Bolton from Reserve/Injured.



We have activated Practice Squad players S Deon Bush and RB Deneric Prince via Standard Elevation.



We have placed S Bryan Cook on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/rTfp4gn5Td — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 9, 2023

Bolton last saw action in the Chiefs' Oct. 22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He dislocated his wrist in the win and underwent surgery a few days later, prompting the team to put him on IR.

His return comes at a good time as his replacement, fellow linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion), is inactive for the game.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) also have been ruled out, while safety Bryan Cook (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, a move that cleared space for Bolton on the active roster.

Safety Deon Bush and running back Deneric Prince, who were elevated Saturday from the practice squad, are active to provide depth with Cook and Pacheco sidelined.

Kansas City's other inactives — cornerback Nick Jones, defensive end BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and defensive end Malik Herring — have been inactive most of the season.

Buffalo listed safety Damar Hamlin, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, offensive tackles German Ifedi and Alec Anderson, and defensive end Poona Ford as inactive for today's game.

That means Dawson Knox, who was activated from IR, is back for the Bills.

Knox, like Bolton, hasn't played since Week 7 on Oct. 22. He's been a tough matchup for the Chiefs in the past with 14 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns in four career games against Andy Reid and company.

His return may allow Buffalo to use more "12" personnel and create mismatches against Kansas City's defense.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

—