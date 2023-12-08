Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco among players ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are seeking a much needed win Sunday against AFC rival Buffalo Bills.

They’ll need to do so without a handful of starters on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday afternoon that running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle) will all miss Sunday’s game. None of the four took the field during the team’s practices this week.

"The guys who are stepping in have played, so that's the positive part of that," Reid said. "It's not new territory for them."

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

