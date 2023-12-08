Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco among players ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo

Chiefs Chargers Football
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Chiefs Chargers Football
Posted at 1:04 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 14:04:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are seeking a much needed win Sunday against AFC rival Buffalo Bills.

They’ll need to do so without a handful of starters on both sides of the ball.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday afternoon that running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion) and safety Bryan Cook (ankle) will all miss Sunday’s game. None of the four took the field during the team’s practices this week.

"The guys who are stepping in have played, so that's the positive part of that," Reid said. "It's not new territory for them."

RELATED | Sporting KC star Alan Pulido tapped as Drume Honoree for Chiefs-Bills game

Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone