Sporting KC star Alan Pulido tapped as Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bills game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City forward and 2023 MLS Comeback Player of the Year Alan Pulido will serve as the Drum Honoree when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pulido, a native of Mexico, became the first player in MLS history to score double-digit goals after missing the entire previous season due to injury this year.

He finished with 14 goals and three assists in the regular-season after missing the 2022 season with a knee injury.

Pulido, who was MLS Player of the Month for June, re-signed with Sporting KC through 2026 in September.

Olivia Soli, a former “American Idol” contestant, will sing the national anthem, while retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson, a frequent Arrowhead anthem singer, will serve as the Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader.

T-38 jets from Randolph Air Force Base outside San Antonio will perform a flyover, weather permitting, and the Emporia (Kansas) Fire Honor Guard will present the colors.

After missing last week’s game while quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, Mitch Holthus is expected to return to the both.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will have the call for the national broadcast.

Parking lots are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. with stadium entry beginning at 1 p.m. for the club level and 1:30 p.m. for all other stadium gates.

The Chiefs, who have lost three of five but still lead the AFC West by two games, will be introduced at 3:16 before the 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

The Bills, who are coming off a bye, have lost five of their last eight games, including three of the last four.

