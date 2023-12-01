Chiefs’ LB Nick Bolton out for Sunday’s game against Green Bay; McKinnon questionable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without star linebacker Nick Bolton one more week as he recovers from a wrist injury that sent him to the team’s injured reserve list.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon, who has been battling a groin injury that’s limited him in practice, is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

All other Chiefs players who have been navigating injuries were listed as full participants on the team’s Friday injury report and should be good for action Sunday. That list includes wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who’s been battling an injured ankle and hip.

KSHB 41 has the game on Sunday as the Chiefs look to notch their second consecutive win. It’ll mark the first time Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will suit up at Lambeau Field.

Pregame coverage starts at 5 p.m. NBC Sports’ Football Night in America keeps the ball rolling at 6 p.m. Stick around on KSHB 41 for kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

—