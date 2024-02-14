Chiefs LB Tranquill: ‘Big Red, T-Swift and the boys came and took it’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veteran linebacker Drue Tranquill joined the Kansas City Chiefs last off-season from division rival Los Angeles Chargers.

He made the trek for the chance to win a Super Bowl.

That’s going to be a mission accomplished.

“This is so special,” Tranquill said into the microphone belonging to KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis.

Tranquill, who noted “this is better than LA,” reflected on the path the Chiefs took during the playoffs to win Super Bowl LVIII.

“Miami? Got-em. Buffalo? Got-em in a blizzard. Then Baltimore? Can’t beat them. Big bad wolf. No chance. And then the big, bad 49ers,” Tranquill said. “Big Red, T-Swift and the boys came and took it.”

—