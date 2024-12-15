Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles meets 2 friends with special bond while delivering holiday surprise to fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles surprised a handful of lucky fans with Chiefs gear just in time for Christmas.

He spent time with each fan reliving moments of Chiefs games past before moving on to his next stop.

The former running back bonded with a few kids staying at the Ronald McDonald House next to Children’s Mercy.

"You’re my favorite Madden player," 9-year-old Jaxson Kress told Charles with a look of wonder in his eyes.

KSHB 41 News staff Jaxson Kress talks to Jamaal Charles

Sitting next to Kress was 17-year-old Ethan Lif, who is notably less outgoing than his younger counterpart.

KSHB 41 News staff Ethan Lif and Jaxson Kress

After talking about their favorite routes to run in the video game, Kress explained how he met his good friend Ethan.

The pair are fighting different forms of cancer. Lif has osteosarcoma and Kress was diagnosed with leukemia years ago.

Children’s Mercy assigned the boys rooms near each other on the oncology floor, and Kress didn't stay put for long.

"I would just be sitting in my room most of the day, have the windows shut, really seclude myself," Lif said. "Then, I would see the blinds open up really quick and I just see two eyes peeking through my door — he would push it open real quick and say, 'OK, we are getting out of your room now.'"

Provided Ethan Lif and Jaxson Kress

Kress put on a show during our interview, but his tone turned serious when KSHB 41's Abby Dodge asked about the impact of Lif on his life.

"I didn't really like being at the hospital because I had no one to play with, but when I met Ethan, I was sometimes excited to go to the hospital," Kress said.

Lif said the awkwardness of the age gap between them didn’t last long.

"It was a little bit weird, but at the same time it's cool," he said. “You have a younger 9-year-old who is teaching and inspiring a 17-year-old to get out of his room and go see the world."

Over the last week, Kress and Lif's world expanded to include a few extra superstars.

Kress gave Jamaal Charles his lucky scarf and a friendship bracelet that he only gives to "special people."

KSHB 41 News staff Ethan Lif and Jaxson Kress with Jamaal Charles

Lif had a special visitor in the hospital Thursday afternoon — Taylor Swift dropped by and spent some time with him.

Provided Taylor Swift with Ethan Lif

