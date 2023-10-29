Chiefs’ linebacker depth takes hit as Willie Gay Jr. exits with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With one starting linebacker already sidelined, the Kansas City Chiefs lost a second starting linebacker to injury late in the third quarter.

Willie Gay Jr. exited with a tailbone injury.

The Chiefs announced before the fourth quarter started that he was questionable to return.

Kansas City already was without Nick Bolton, who will be sidelined for up to two months after surgery to repair a dislocated wrist.

Bolton’s injury forced Drue Tranquill into a starting role at middle linebacker.

Without Gay, Leo Chenal, a big downhill linebacker with limited pass-coverage ability, or Jack Cochrane, who primarily plays special teams, are in line for more reps.

The Chiefs also may opt to play more nickel and dime subpackages, keeping an extra safety or cornerback on the field.

Gay and Bolton entered Sunday’s game at Denver tied for fifth on the team with 29 tackles.

Gay had three tackles and a fumble recovery before he was injured.

Early in the fourth quarter, Tranquill also had to be treated by the Chiefs’ medical staff after making a tackle on the sideline.

He returned after missing one play.

Chenal sacked Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to force a punt on the opening drive of the fourth quarter, but Mecole Hardman Jr. muffed the punt and Denver recovered.

