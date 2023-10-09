Chiefs list TE Travis Kelce, LB Nick Bolton on 'estimated' injury report Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs started preps for Thursday night's showdown against the Denver Broncos with an abbreviated week of activities.

While the team did not practice Monday, they did release a projected injury report.

The club projected tight end Travis Kelce would not have practiced on Monday had the team practiced, according to the team's injury report.

Line backer Nick Bolton, who has missed three-straight games as he nurses a sprained ankle, would've been limited at practice.

Kelce tweaked his ankle late in the second quarter of the team's victory over the Minnesota Vikings after catching a pass.

He missed the remainder of the quarter and received X-rays, which came back negative, and was able to return in the second half.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn't immediately elaborate on the extent of Kelce's injury, but did weigh in on it after the team's win.

"He's hurt. [Going to] Be a little sore. Pretty tough kid, so I wasn't sure where we were going at halftime, so, he loves to play," Reid said.

Bolton, a key member of the Chiefs defense, sprained his ankle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Both Kelce's and Bolton's status for the team's match up against the Denver Broncos remain unclear at this point.

KSHB 41's Countdown to Kickoff pregame show starts at 6 p.m. Thursday. KSHB 41 will also broadcast the game to Chiefs Kingdom in Kansas City.

