Chiefs L'Jarius Sneed said newborn baby girl adds extra layer of motivation for Super Bowl LVIII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the rest of L'Jarius Sneed's teammates and staff arrived to Las Vegas earlier this week ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs cornerback was late to join the team, but for a good reason.

Sneed missed practice earlier this week, and he confirmed his late arrival came after he welcomed his baby girl to the world.

"Everything went fine; everything went well," Sneed said.

The Chiefs cornerback said the recent arrival of his baby will make his second-straight appearance in the Super Bowl extra special.

"I'm motivated regardless; it just adds a little extra to it," he told reporters Wednesday.

The big game will also be special for Sneed because his family will be in attendance, including his first child and son.

"It's memories that will never be forgotten," Sneed said. "My son will be here, and that will be super big for him to see. I didn't see it while I was growing up, but you know, I'm doing it for him."

—