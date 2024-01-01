Chiefs locked in AFC’s No. 3 seed, have options for season finale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After clinching another division title Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC and are guaranteed a chance to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“Our goal is obviously to continue to win,”quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

But the road likely will be tougher than any other season of Mahomes’ career with a road playoff game almost assured, assuming the Chiefs advance past the Wild Card round.

Still, Kansas City earned the right to host a game in two weeks in the Wild Card round with Sunday’s win against Cincinnati.

“The guys were excited,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I don’t need to say much. They understand. I’ve got leaders who have been through this before. They enjoyed it, but at the same time, they’re going to want more.”

Baltimore earned the top seed and a bye with its demolition of Miami earlier Sunday.

The winner of next week’s Buffalo at the Dolphins game clinches the second seed with the Chiefs falling next in line, owning the tiebreaker over all three teams still alive in the AFC South for a shot at that division crown — Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Houston.

If the Bills beat the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill and company will play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season after all.

Such a scenario would lock Miami into the sixth seed behind the division winners and AFC North runner-up Cleveland, which is locked into the No. 5 seed.

However, if the Dolphins win, the possibilities are close to endless.

There are scenarios that land Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Houston or Indianapolis in Kansas City for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

On Sunday, all the Chiefs cared about was that they were part of the tournament again.

“Now you’re in the playoffs and it’s one game, single elimination, and I think we can go out there and compete with anybody,” Mahomes said.

In other words, there’s no reason for Patrick Mahomes to play next week at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I didn’t know that [we were locked into the third seed], so I kind of just let Coach Reid make all those decisions,” Mahomes said. “If he wants us to get out there and build off this momentum that we have, I’ll be ready to go, and, if he wants to give us some rest, then I’ll get that rest, be prepared for whoever we play and be ready to go in the playoffs.”

The decision may be more difficult for two other key veteran players.

Tight end Travis Kelce needs 16 yards to extend his streak of 1,000-yard seasons, which currently sits at an NFL-record seven in a row.

It’s unclear if or how much that streak matters to Kelce, who didn’t speak with reporters after the game.

Meanwhile, defensive end Chris Jones has 9 1/2 sacks, which leaves him a half-sack from earning a $1.25-million bonus.

“I want to play,” Jones said with an exaggerated facial expression for hilarious emphasis. He later added that he understands the value of the bye week from past playoff seasons, “and if Coach Reid decides to rest us, I’ll take the rest and use the week off to heal up some hicks and bruises.”

