Chiefs lose 2 tight ends, including Travis Kelce, on opening drive in Atlanta

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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On the Chiefs’ first pass of the game, Travis Kelce lined up tight on the left side of the formation, ran a skinny post across the middle of the field to the right and left a Falcons defender flailing.

It was vintage Kelce, a future Hall of Famer known as a master route-runner and a wizard after the catch.

Patrick Mahomes hit him in stride about 15 yards downfield on the right seam and Kelce rumbled another 8 yards before DeMarcco Hellams tackled him from behind.

Kelce didn’t seem to realize Hellams had broken off his coverage and was chasing him from behind when the Atlanta safety clipped his legs, landing on his feet as he made the tackle.

For several weeks, Kelce has been nursing an ankle injury. His snap count has been down slightly in the last four games compared to the first four as Kansas City tried to manage the injury.

An injured Kelce pushed Hellams off him, got to his feet slowly and hobbled off the field.

He tried to return for a play later in the drive, which was capped by a 12-yard Emmett Johnson touchdown catch and run, but quickly returned to the sideline before the snap.

Broadcast cameras caught the Chiefs’ medical staff looking at his left ankle on the sideline.

CBS Sideline Reporter Tracy Wolfson said Kelce went to the locker room to have his left ankle examined.

After missing more than a quarter of game action, and with Kansas City having punting on three consecutive drives, Kelce returned to the game.

Fourth-string tight end Jared Wiley also suffered an ankle injury on the drive and had to be carted to the locker room, leaving Kansas City with only two healthy tight ends, Noah Gray and Jake Briningstool.

The Chiefs listed both Kelce, who leads Kansas City with 482 yards receiving this season, and Wiley as questionable to return with ankle injuries after the second drive stalled.

Wiley was downgraded to out a few minutes later.

Late in the first quarter, the Chiefs also lost right guard Trey Smith to a concussion.

The Chiefs also entered the game with only two healthy running backs — Emmett Johnson and Nate Carter, a practice squad elevation — after Kenneth Walker III (groin) and Jadyn Ott (hamstring) were injured at practice Thursday and Wednesday, respectively.

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