Chiefs lose 2nd starting offensive tackle to injury, RT Jaylon Moore exits with concussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Already without starting left tackle Josh Simmons, the Chiefs’ offensive line took another hit late in the second quarter when Jaylon Moore entered the concussion protocol.

Moore was on the field for Kenneth Walker III’s second rushing touchdown, but the team announced shortly afterward that he was being evaluated for a possible head injury.

Josh Ezedu, who Kansas City acquired via a trade with the New York Giants during training camp, replaced Moore in the lineup.

Ezedu, a fifth-year player from North Carolina, played tackle and guard with the Giants early in his NFL career.

Moore — now in his second season with Kansas City after starting six games last season — was ruled out late in the third quarter, leaving the Chiefs without their bookend linemen.

Simmons, a first-round pick in 2025 from Ohio State, hasn’t played yet this season with what the team has described as a bulging disc, though he did return to practice this week.

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