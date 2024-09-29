Chiefs lose leading receiver Rashee Rice to 1st-quarter knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Turns out the only person who can stop Rashee Rice is Patrick Mahomes.

Rice has been on a record-setting tear to the season, but the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year wide receiver left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first quarter with a right knee injury.

It was the biggest development in a disastrous start to the game for the Chiefs.

Carson Steele fumbled on the opening possession and the Chargers marched to the end zone 10 plays later.

Mahomes then overthrew Travis Kelce deep down the left sideline for an interception by cornerback Kristian Fulton, who returned the ball 20 yards into Kansas City territory.

Rice actually forced a fumble, hustling to corral Fulton from behind.

But as he chopped the ball free, Mahomes dove to try and tackle Fulton and instead caught Rice, whose right foot had just planted in the SoFi Stadium turf, in the leg.

The collision bent Rice’s knee backward and he hobbled off the field.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was carted off the field after this play: pic.twitter.com/3W2VZ46iPF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2024

After being checked by trainers, Rice was taken to a cart, laid on the back and was driven to the locker room with his hands on his head.

Initially, the Chiefs announced that Rice was questionable to return with a knee injury, but he was downgraded to out after getting X-rayed.

Ashley Landis/AP Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is taken off the field on a cart after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Rice set a franchise record with an AFC-best 24 catches in Kansas City’s first three games. His 288 yards ranked fourth in the NFL, including a league-best 186 yards after the catch.

Rice’s 15 first downs also ranked fourth in the NFL.

—