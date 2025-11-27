Chiefs lose 2 more starters on offensive line, defensive leader to injury in Dallas

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. He also covers the Chiefs on game days as our digital reporter. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

An already depleted Chiefs offensive line lost both of bookends before the fourth quarter Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Right tackle Jawaan Taylor exited in the second quarter with an elbow injury was ruled out shortly after halftime, while left tackle Josh Simmons, who is in his second game back with the team, suffered a third-quarter wrist injury and was ruled out early in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City was shorthanded up front with right guard Trey Smith inactive after suffering a sprained ankle in last Sunday's overtime win against Indianapolis.

The left the Chiefs with three backups along the offensive line — Wanya Morris at left tackle, Mike Caliendo, who started in Smith's place, and Jaylon Moore at right tackle.

The Chiefs lost a starter on both sides of the ball in the first half.

Safety Bryan Cook suffered an apparent right ankle injury on the second drive of the game, while Taylor exited late in the second quarter with an elbow injury.

Initially, Cook, who entered the game tied for fifth on the Chiefs with 49 tackles, tried to play through the pain after getting his ankle retaped.

But that only lasted a snap before he retreated to the sideline for the remainder of the half.

Cook was hurt helping cornerback Trent McDuffie tackle CeeDee Lamb on a 17-yard pickup on third-and-9.

Veteran Mike Edwards, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, saw more snaps with Cook out.

Taylor has never missed a game in his seven-year NFL career due to injury and has started in all 111 games in which he’s appeared.

That includes 66 games in his first four seasons with Jacksonville and 45 games during the last three seasons with Kansas City.

Taylor did sit out the Week 18 regular-season finale last season when the Chiefs rested their starters with the AFC West and the AFC’s No. 1 seed already wrapped up.

Moore, who started four games at left tackle when Josh Simmons was absent to deal with a family matter, according to the team, replaced Taylor along the offensive line.

—