Chiefs LT Josh Simmons placed on IR after wrist surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons will be placed on the team’s injured reserve list following wrist surgery.

Simmons injured his wrist in the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Andy Reid updated Simmons' status in his weekly update with reporters on Wednesday.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says tackle Josh Simmons will be placed on IR after wrist surgery

“The kid loves to play football,” Reid said. “The surgery went well, which is a real positive, and he feels good about that.”

It’s the latest blow to the team’s beleaguered offensive line.

Starting guard Trey Smith, who missed the Dallas game , and Jawaan Taylor, who was injured in the Dallas game , won’t practice on Wednesday.

Reid said Esa Pole would take Simmons’ spot on the roster while he recovers from the injury.

On Wednesday, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters about navigating injuries on the offensive line.

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey says consistency will get the results they hope

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says team will have to utilize everything it has to win

The Chiefs are back in action this Sunday, Dec. 7, on Sunday Night Football, hosting the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

You can watch KSHB 41's pregame coverage starting at 5 p.m. Stick around for NBC’s "Football Night in America" at 6 p.m. and kickoff on KSHB 41/NBC at 7:20 p.m.

—