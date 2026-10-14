Chiefs LT Josh Simmons to participate in practice Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that left tackle Josh Simmons will participate in practice.

Wednesday will be his first day back since he was removed from the lineup due to a bulging disc in his back.

Simmons left a practice in mid-August because of discomfort. What the Chiefs initially thought could keep him out a couple of weeks turned into a couple of months.

During a press conference Wednesday, Reid said Simmons will return to practice, but it's still unclear when he might be in the lineup.

The Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

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