Chiefs LT Wanya Morris returns after exiting with apparent right knee injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs lost another key offensive piece early in the second quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Left tackle Wanya Morris got his right knee twisted on the Chiefs’ first offensive snap of the second quarter.

He was replaced by rookie Kingsley Suamataia, but after the rookie struggled Morris returned early in the fourth quarter with Kansas City hoping to mount a comeback.

During training camp, Suamataia was anointed as the starting left tackle as soon as the pads came on, but he was pulled during the fourth quarter of a Week 2 win against Cincinnati after struggling against Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Morris took over and started the last six games.

But Morris walked very gingerly off the field flanked on both sides by members of Kansas City’s training staff after the injury.

The focus appeared to be on his right knee and the Chiefs officially said Morris is questionable to return. He was never completely ruled out.

On offense, Kansas City is already without four wide receivers.

Three — Hollywood Brown (sternoclavicular dislocation), Rashee Rice (knee) and Skyy Moore (core muscle) — are on injured reserve, while JuJu Smith-Schuster missed his third consecutive game Sunday with a hamstring strain.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (broken leg) also landed on injured reserve after he was hurt in the fourth quarter against the Bengals, while two tight ends — Jody Fortson and rookie Jared Wiley — are out for the season. Both suffered a torn ACL.

