Chiefs make roster moves on NFL's cutdown day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs General Manger Brett Veach and NFL general managers across the league needed to reduce their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs waived the following players:

QB- Chris Oladokun

RB- Deneric Prince

RB- Louis Rees-Zammit

WR- Kadarius Toney

WR- Justyn Ross

LB- Swayze Bozeman

RB- Emani Bailey

RB- Keaontay Ingram

WR- Nikko Remigio

WR- Montrell Washington

WR- Cornell Powell

TE- Baylor Cupp

OT- Lucas Niang

OT- Jason Godrick

DT- Neil Farrell

DL- Truman Jones

DT- Fabien Lovett

LB- Curtis Jacobs

CB- Keith Taylor

CB- Kamal Hadden

S- DJ Miller

S- Tyree Gillespie (injured)

Players that are waived have less than four years of service with the league.

They will go through waivers where 31 other teams can claim the remainder of their contract and put them on their 53-man roster.

If a player clears waivers, they become a free agent and are free to sign with any team.

Waiver's claims will last until Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. After that, players are free to sign with any team's practice squad.

The Chiefs made additional moves by releasing:

S- Deon Bush

LB- Cole Christiansen

DT- Matt Dickerson

TE- Irv Smith

Those players have more than four years of vested service and are free to sign immediately with any team's 53-man roster or practice squad. Only six vested veterans are allowed per practice squad.

Teams are allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad.

The team also made two trades.

The Chiefs acquired TE Peyton Henderson from the Dallas Cowboys for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

They also traded for defensive end Cameron Thomas. The Arizona Cardinals announced the return was for a 2025 seventh-round pick.

The team also placed DE Charles Omenihu on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. DE BJ Thompson on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Kansas City also waived S Tyree Gillespie, who is injured.

That means Gillespie will go through waivers and revert to the team’s injured reserve if he clears waivers.

The team will then have the opportunity to reach an injury settlement or retain his rights for the year.

