KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The Chiefs will be shorthanded in the trenches and in the backfield for the second straight week Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Starting right guard Trey Smith (concussion), who was injured in last week’s win at Atlanta, and starting right tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion), who was hurt two weeks ago against the New York Jets, are officially inactive along with starting running back Kenneth Walker III, who will miss a second consecutive game with a groin injury.

All three players had been ruled out in the final injury report .

Two young interior defensive lineman — second-year tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) and Peter Woods (neck), a rookie first-round pick last spring — also are inactive. Both had been listed as questionable.

The Chiefs have been without starting left tackle Josh Simmons all season, leaving only left guard Kingsley Suamataia and center Creed Humphrey healthy up front.

Undrafted rookie Khalil Benson has performed admirably in Simmons' place all season, while Hunter Nourzad is in line to start in Smith's place with Josh Ezeudu getting the nod once again at right tackle.

Kansas City has a short week ahead with a trip to Buffalo on tap Thursday night. The Chiefs-Bills showdown, which could factor heavily in seeding for the AFC playoffs, kicks off at 7:20 p.m. on KSHB 41.

Cornerback Melvin Smith Jr. rounds out Kansas City’s inactives along with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who is the emergency third QB.

Arizona will be without rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back), a third-round pick.

40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson will start for the Cardinals. He’s in his 10th NFL season and was signed off the Cincinnati practice squad earlier this month.

He was out of the league from 2014 to 2017 and again in 2023.

Johnson appeared in six games with Baltimore in 2024 and five with Washington last season. He is 2-9 as a started and has appeared in 50 career games with 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Back, cornerback Starling Thomas V, offensive linemen Jon Gaines II and Kingsley Eguakun, and defensive lineman Andrew Billings are inactive for Arizona .

Beck and Gaines (ankle) were ruled out on the final injury report.

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