Chiefs name new offensive coordinator

Sean Hirshberg
6:01 PM, Jan 9, 2018
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs named Eric Bieniemy the team's new offensive coordinator Tuesday.

Head Coach Andy Reid promoted Bieniemy after he served five seasons as the team's running backs coach.

“I’ve known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach,” Reid said in a statement. “He’s done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He’s a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job.”

Bieniemy has served as an offensive coordinator before taking this job with the Chiefs. He spent two seasons (2011-2012) in that role for his alma mater, the Colorado Buffaloes. He's also worked as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2006-2010) and the UCLA Bruins (2003-2005).

Bieniemy replaces Matt Nagy. Nagy accepted the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears.

