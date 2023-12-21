Chiefs offensive line makes 'nice list' for Patrick Mahomes, as QB gifts them with custom golf carts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line, tasked with protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes every week, made his "nice list" this holiday season for their efforts.

Before continuing their preparations for a Christmas Day showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, the unit was in for a surprise from Mahomes.

Mahomes wanted to show his appreciation for his teammates, doing so by gifting the entire offensive line with a custom golf cart.

Looks like our o-line made the nice list 🎅 pic.twitter.com/U0as658aRI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 21, 2023

Mahomes is known for enjoying golfing as a hobby when he's not playing football, and wanted to share his joy with others.

"I was thinking of ideas, and I wanted to change it up from what I've done in past years," Mahomes said. "I figured I’d get them something that I enjoy."

The plan was to ship the carts to his teammates, but they had other plans, as they took them for a joy ride around GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with faces full of joy.

QB1 took care of the guys who keep him clean 🎁 pic.twitter.com/UM5xixrV5H — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 21, 2023

"I think y'all could see from some of the videos they enjoyed it," Mahomes said. "They were going around Arrowhead and I got a little nervous, cause I thought I was gonna ship them to where they were going."

Each cart is engraved with the last name and the number of the offensive linemen, and Mahomes made sure those who are not avid golfers could still use it.

"That’s why I got the four-seaters; there’s only a couple of them that actually play golf," Mahomes said. "That one actually does have a place for you to put your golf clubs if you want to take it out to the golf course, but that’s more for like cruising-around-the-neighborhood type of golf cart."

Mahomes continued, "I gave them the option where they can do both, but I chose more the comfort over the convenience of being on a golf course."

