Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes gets 25 cracks at hole-in-one for $1 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes will get 25 chances to make a hole-in-one Saturday with a $1 million donation to his charitable foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, at stake.

Mahomes and the foundation are hosting the third annual Aloha Golf Classic, which started Thursday and continues through Sunday in Hawaii.

The hole-in-one challenge is set for 8 p.m. Central time on Saturday and will be streamed live on Whatnot, a livestream shopping platform.

“I’m excited to open up the event for anyone to experience it live through Whatnot,” Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, said in a statement accompanying the release. “This event and the cause it supports is so important to me, so I’m eager to finally get the chance to bring all of my supporters along while I attempt a hole-in-one.”

Donations will be made for each shot and 15 and the Mahomes will receive $1 million if Mahomes makes a hole-in-one.

One viewer will receive a Patrick Mahomes trading card valued at $40,000.

Other memorabilia, including signed golf balls, will be available during the stream and proceeds will benefit 15 and the Mahomies.

