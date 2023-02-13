Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes 6th player to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three years after becoming one of the youngest Super Bowl MVPs in NFL history, Patrick Mahomes made history again.

Mahomes became only the sixth player in NFL history to win two Super Bowl MVP awards after his gutsy performance in a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Shrugging off a high ankle sprain for the third straight playoff game, Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Despite re-aggravating the ankle injury late in the second quarter, he also added six carries for 44 yards rushing, including some critical first-down runs, especially in the second half.

Mahomes leaned heavily on tight end Travis Kelce, who had a team-high 81 yards on six catches, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had a team-high seven catches for 53 yards.

Mahomes’ 18-yard first-quarter touchdown to Kelce, the 14th for the duo in the last five postseasons, tied the NFL playoff record for touchdowns by any QB and tight end.

It all added up to yet another signature performance in the growing legend of Mahomes, who became the first player since St. Louis’ Kurt Warner in 1999 to win a league MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season.

He’s one of 10 players in NFL history with multiple MVP awards, the third youngest of all-time, and is one of only 13 QBs to have won multiple Super Bowls .

Tom Brady has won an NFL record five Super Bowl MVP awards.

Joe Montana’s three rank second in NFL history, while Mahomes is now tied with three other quarterbacks — Terry Bradshaw, Eli Manning and Bart Starr — with two Super Bowl MVPs.

Most Super Bowl MVPs, NFL history

1. Tom Brady 5 2. Joe Montana 3 3t. Terry Bradshaw, Patrick Mahomes, Eli Manning, Bart Starr 2

