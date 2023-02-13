Watch Now
Sports

Actions

QB Patrick Mahomes joins elite fraternity with 2nd Super Bowl title

Super Bowl Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ashley Landis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, middle, celebrates victory over the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.
Super Bowl Football
Posted at 9:49 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 22:49:02-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes joined an elite fraternity Thursday with his second NFL MVP award.

He entered more rarefied air Sunday with his second Super Bowl title after a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes is one of 10 players with multiple MVP awards and now he’s the 13th QB in NFL history to lead his team to multiple Super Bowl titles.

He finished 21 of 27 for 182 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Eagles.

Mahomes, who re-aggravated a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter, also had six carries for 44 yards.

Tom Brady owns the NFL record with seven Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback, while Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw and San Francisco’s Joe Montana each won four Super Bowls.

Troy Aikman led Dallas to three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Mahomes joined a group of nine quarterbacks — including John Elway; the Manning brothers, Eli and Peyton; Bob Griese and Bart Starr — with two Super Bowl titles.

Mahomes is the first player to win the league MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner did it with St. Louis in 1999.

Most Super Bowl wins by QB, NFL history

1.Tom Brady7
2t.Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana4
4.Troy Aikman3
5t.John Elway, Bob Griese, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Jim Plunkett, Ben Roethlisberger, Bart Starr, Roger Staubach2


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.