QB Patrick Mahomes joins elite fraternity with 2nd Super Bowl title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes joined an elite fraternity Thursday with his second NFL MVP award.

He entered more rarefied air Sunday with his second Super Bowl title after a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes is one of 10 players with multiple MVP awards and now he’s the 13th QB in NFL history to lead his team to multiple Super Bowl titles.

He finished 21 of 27 for 182 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against the Eagles.

Mahomes, who re-aggravated a high ankle sprain late in the second quarter, also had six carries for 44 yards.

Tom Brady owns the NFL record with seven Super Bowl wins as a starting quarterback, while Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw and San Francisco’s Joe Montana each won four Super Bowls.

Troy Aikman led Dallas to three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

Mahomes joined a group of nine quarterbacks — including John Elway; the Manning brothers, Eli and Peyton; Bob Griese and Bart Starr — with two Super Bowl titles.

Mahomes is the first player to win the league MVP award and the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner did it with St. Louis in 1999.

Most Super Bowl wins by QB, NFL history

1. Tom Brady 7 2t. Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana 4 4. Troy Aikman 3 5t. John Elway, Bob Griese, Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Jim Plunkett, Ben Roethlisberger, Bart Starr, Roger Staubach 2

