Chiefs’ offensive line suffers another blow as backup LT goes down

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County.

It took one play for the Kansas City Chiefs’ decimated offensive line to suffer another catastrophe Sunday against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wanya Morris, who started at left tackle in place of Josh Simmons, got rolled up from behind on a 3-yard Isiah Pacheco run on the first snap from scrimmage.

After staying down for several minutes, Morris was helped to the sideline by Kansas City’s training staff. He didn’t appear to be putting any weight on his left leg.

Morris was evaluated on the sideline for a few more minutes in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room for further examination.

Jaylon Moore started four games at left tackle when Simmons, who suffered a wrist injury in a Thanksgiving afternoon loss in Dallas and landed on injured reserve after surgery earlier this week, was away from the team dealing with a family matter earlier in the season.

But Moore is already starting at right tackle in place of Jawaan Taylor, who suffered a triceps injury in that loss to the Cowboys. He was inactive after being listed as doubtful with triceps and knee injuries.

Starting right guard Trey Smith, who signed a record deal for his position during the offseason, is also inactive. He has now missed the last 2 1/2 games with a sprained ankle.

With all of the injuries up front, the Chiefs are down to rookie Esa Pole, who was signed from the practice squad to take Simmons’ spot on the 53-man roster, at left tackle.

Left guard Kingsley Suamataia and center Creed Humphrey are the only healthy starters, with Mike Caliendo filling in at right guard next to Moore.

During its first two drives, Kansas City managed one first down and 12 yards on seven plays.

