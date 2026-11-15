Chiefs’ offensive line suffers another injury late in 1st quarter vs. Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

An already decimated Chiefs offensive line took another hit late in the first quarter Sunday when right guard Trey Smith headed to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Without Smith, Kansas City’s offensive line is down to two of its five projected starters entering training camp.

It's a bad week for it, with Patrick Mahomes nursing an elbow injury suffered in last week's win against the New York Jets.

The saga of left tackle Josh Simmons has been documented for more than a year now, including an alleged blowup at a team meeting just before he was placed on injured reserve.

Undrafted rookie free agent Khalil Benson has filled in admirably all season in Simmons’ absence.

Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore provided stability opposite Benson, but he’s missed the last two games with a concussion, leaving Josh Ezeudu to step into a starting role.

Ezeudu, who the Chiefs got from the New York Giants in a training-camp trade, has starting experience, but it leaves Kansas City precariously thin at the tackle spot.

Smith’s replacement, Mike Caliendo, immediately got beat on an inside rush and tackled Gervon Dexter Sr. He was called for a holding penalty, though Mahomes’ pass was incomplete, so it was declined.

The Chiefs were forced to punt for the second straight drive.

Smith was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion midway through the second quarter.

Kansas City had marched 80 on 10 plays on its first possession for a 7-0 lead, which remained the score with 1:29 left in the opening period.

—