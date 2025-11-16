Chiefs OL suffers another loss as LG Suamataia exits Broncos game

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

The Chiefs’ offensive line was finally whole again after rookie left tackle Josh Simmons returned from a four-game absence to attend to “a family matter,” according to the team, but it didn’t even last three quarters.

Starting left guard Kingsley Suamataia entered concussion protocol after the first drive in the second half. He was replaced by Mike Caliendo as Kansas City mounted a game-tying touchdown drive late in the third period.

OL Kingsley Suamataia is in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/RYomVddqOl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 16, 2025

The Chiefs officially ruled out Suamataia early in the fourth quarter.

Dubbed the starting left tackle early in training camp before last season started, Suamataia struggled to adjust to the NFL, and his confidence was rocked.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid even took the unusual step of pulling Suamataia mid-game after he struggled mightily against Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson in a Week 2 matchup.

But Suamataia, a second-round pick from BYU in the 2024 NFL Draft, found a new home at left guard during the offseason.

The Chiefs traded former All-Pro Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, creating the void up front, but Suamataia has thrived with the move inside.

