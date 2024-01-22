Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce make NFL history with 2 more touchdowns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Move over Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce delivered the Kansas City Chiefs their first lead Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round against Buffalo at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Kelce lined up in the slot, released up the seam, faked a post route then rounded his way out to the corner.

No Bills defenders went with him, allowing Mahomes to loft a 22-yard touchdown over the top for a 13-10 lead in the second quarter.

It was the 15th time Mahomes and Kelce have connected for a postseason touchdown, which tied the Brady-Gronkowski duo for the most postseason touchdowns by any duo in NFL history.

Mahomes and Kelce broke that record on the opening drive of the second half when he found the end zone again on a 3-yard tight-end screen, which moved the Chiefs back in front 20-17.

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/3EHjdGt6ys — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Kelce has now had three playoffs games with at least two touchdowns.

Mahomes now has 38 career postseason touchdowns, moving him past Drew Brees for sixth all-time in NFL history.

