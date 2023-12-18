Chiefs place WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday they’ve placed second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore on injured reserve.

Moore left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots early before the Chiefs took home a 27-17 win.

The game was the first time all season Moore was not targeted in a pass play. He was targeted a season-high six times in the team’s Week 3 victory over the Chicago Bears, but his targets have steadily declined as the season progressed.

On the year, Moore has 21 receptions for 244 yards with one touchdown. The numbers are similar to his output in the 2022 season.

The Chiefs took Moore in the 2nd round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.

—