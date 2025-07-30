Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chiefs place WR Xavier Worthy in concussion protocol a day after he banged his head in practice

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy signs autographs during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the concussion protocol Wednesday, one day after the second-year pro banged his head while trying to make a catch during training camp at Missouri Western State University.

Worthy is expected to be a big part of the Kansas City offense after a dynamic rookie season in which he took advantage of the long injury absences of Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice to put up some big numbers. He finished with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns, then had 19 catches for 287 yards and three more scores in three playoff games.

Brown also missed practice Wednesday after hurting his ankle the previous day. So did fellow wide receiver Skyy Moore, who is dealing with a hamstring injury that could make it more difficult for him to make the team.

The Chiefs breezed through a quick workout Wednesday before getting Thursday off. They return for three more days of practice before another day off Monday. Those breaks could give some of their injured players, including offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor (knee), an opportunity to recover ahead of their preseason opener on Aug. 9 in Chicago.

