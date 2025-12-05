Chiefs provide tips for fans as freezing temperatures expected for Sunday night’s game against Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With freezing temperatures expected Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs provided recommendations for fans looking to stay warm at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

People planning to attend Sunday night's game against the Houston Texans are encouraged to bundle up with loose-fitting layers and cover all exposed skin.

Fans may carry in blankets without zippers or compartments, draped over their shoulder during the security screening process, cardboard no larger than 3’x5’, and portable chargers and non-dry cell batteries (both not larger than 6”x3”x1.5”) to power heated apparel.

Battery packs must be disconnected during security inspection, have no visual damage, and must not use power adapters or other wiring modifications.

Fans who need additional layers on site can visit one of the stadium's Pro Shop locations.

All guests are allowed to bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water no more than 20 ounces.

Hot chocolate will be available for purchase at all Chiefs Bar, Tailgater, Burger Kitchen, Chickie and Pete’s, Kingdom Lodge, and Sheridan’s locations on the field and upper levels of the stadium. Cowtown will also sell hot chocolate in sections 312 and 345 at Arrowhead.

Fans should arrive early to allow for increased security screening times due to the use of cold-weather apparel.

KSHB 41's hour-long pregame coverage of Sunday night's game starts at 5 p.m. NBC's "Football Night in America" will begin after KSHB 41's pregame show wraps up. Kickoff is set for 7:22 p.m. on KSHB 41/NBC.

