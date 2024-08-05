Chiefs punter Matt Araiza hoping to get another chance to play in the NFL

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Matt Araiza concedes there were moments during the past two years when he thought the 82-yard punt he uncorked in a preseason game for the Buffalo Bills might remain his only NFL effort.

“There were times that I didn’t and there were times that I did,” Araiza said Monday. “Honestly, it kept going back and forth in my mind. But yeah, there was a lot of moments where I thought it was over, so I’m incredibly grateful to be here.”

The “here” is training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs at Missouri Western State University, where Araiza aims to restart his NFL career. Two weeks after that 82-yard punt in a game against Indianapolis, a lawsuit was filed against Araiza alleging his involvement in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in 2021.

The San Diego County District attorney did not file charges in the case, and in July 2023 Araiza filed a defamation lawsuit against the accuser. The parties agreed to drop their lawsuits in December with neither side admitting wrongdoing and no money was involved.

Araiza said he’s trying to put the saga behind him.

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. But I think if you do your own research, I think you can come to a pretty clear conclusion,” he said.

Throughout the last years, however, football has remained his focus.

“I love football. I love being out here,” Araiza said. "So it was on my mind a lot. It was tough to watch Sundays for sure. Really tough.”

The Chiefs signed Araiza as a free agent on Feb. 22, and he impressed special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Dave Toub during offseason workouts.

“Coming in, I consider him a rookie because he really only kicked one game and preseason and he was done. So as a rookie, he’s really above the line in my opinion," Toub said. "I think he’s way ahead right now. He’s really hitting some good punts in team periods. That’s what you want to see now. I mean, that’s one thing, but now you got to see him do it in a game. That’s a whole other level. We got to see that.”

The “Punt God” gets that opportunity Saturday when the Chiefs open the preseason at Jacksonville. Head coach Andy Reid offered his advice for the 24-year-old punter on Monday.

“I like him. Just keep working. Consistency always as you go," Reid said. "You can see it. I mean, he’s booming the thing. Be curious to see in games, let’s see how he does there.”

Araiza doesn’t care much for the “Punt God” nickname he picked up while kicking at San Diego State, but he turns more heartfelt when discussing his return to an NFL field on Saturday.

“It’s going to be pretty surreal. Definitely going to take it all in," Araiza said. "Like I said, just grateful for the opportunity and grateful to get back to that moment because that’s my favorite thing is being out there in a pressure situation in a game with the rush, pads on, everything. I think that’s where I’m at my best so I can’t wait to get back out there.”

NOTES: Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a limited participant Monday in his first action since an ankle injury on July 31. … Linebacker Nick Bolton (elbow) missed his fourth practice Monday. … Defensive tackle Chris Jones sustained a shoulder stinger during practice but later returned. … Former NFL head coach Jon Gruden attended Chiefs practice Sunday and Monday. “He and I go way back 30 years, so we’ve known each other a long time,” Reid said. “So it’s good to get him up here. He’s always got good input on things, very smart, great football coach. Enjoy having him around, great energy.”