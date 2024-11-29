Watch Now
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes breaks franchise record for TD passes, breaking tie with Len Dawson

Raiders Chiefs Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Raiders Chiefs Football
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The afternoon sun had finally sunk low enough to bathe the entire field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in shadows when Patrick Mahomes floated a pass to Justin Watson as he flattened out a crossing/corner route toward the Las Vegas Raiders' sideline in the end zone.

Mahomes was hit as he released the ball, which Watson snagged with a leap as he kept Jack Jones from getting a hand on the ball.

The 6-yard touchdown was Mahomes' 238th career touchdown, breaking a tie with Len Dawson (237) for the most in franchise history.

It also gave Kansas City a 10-3 lead with 2:14 remaining in the half of the Black Friday battle.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, reached the milestone in 108 career games.

Dawson — who led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl IV title, the club’s only Super Bowl win before Mahomes’ arrival — set the record in 183 career games, including 157 starts with the franchise.

Mahomes broke Dawson’s franchise record for passing yards in the season-opener Sept. 5 against Baltimore.

He also owns the record for most completions and attempts in Chiefs history.

