Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes breaks franchise record for TD passes, breaking tie with Len Dawson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The afternoon sun had finally sunk low enough to bathe the entire field at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in shadows when Patrick Mahomes floated a pass to Justin Watson as he flattened out a crossing/corner route toward the Las Vegas Raiders' sideline in the end zone.

Mahomes was hit as he released the ball, which Watson snagged with a leap as he kept Jack Jones from getting a hand on the ball.

The 6-yard touchdown was Mahomes' 238th career touchdown, breaking a tie with Len Dawson (237) for the most in franchise history.

It also gave Kansas City a 10-3 lead with 2:14 remaining in the half of the Black Friday battle.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP, reached the milestone in 108 career games.

Dawson — who led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl IV title, the club’s only Super Bowl win before Mahomes’ arrival — set the record in 183 career games, including 157 starts with the franchise.

Mahomes broke Dawson’s franchise record for passing yards in the season-opener Sept. 5 against Baltimore.

He also owns the record for most completions and attempts in Chiefs history.

