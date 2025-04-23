Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gets fresh cut after Super Bowl setback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is attributing his bold new haircut to the lingering frustration of February's Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While speaking to reporters during a pre-draft conference call, the Chiefs star explained the timing of the change.

"I’d been thinking about it for a while," Mahomes said. "But it kind of became a superstition — I was winning Super Bowls, so I didn’t want to mess with the routine. After this year, though, it felt like the right time for a fresh start."

Mahomes revealed the haircut wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision — it was actually part of a plan he’d shared with teammates long before the season ended.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks draft

“I told everyone: if we win three straight or if we lose, I’m cutting it. Either way, it was time. Enough’s enough,” he said with a laugh.

Now, sporting a much shorter style, Mahomes is enjoying the change, especially the low-maintenance aspect.

“I’m loving it,” he said. “I looked back at some videos from last season, and, honestly, I don’t know how you all let me walk around with that hair. I look way better now. The short hair is here to stay.”

