Chiefs, Raiders announce inactive players for Week 18 AFC West clash

For the final time in a disappointing 2025 season, the Chiefs will field a patchwork squad for the Week 18 finale at AFC West rival Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon from Allegiant Stadium.

Soak it in, Kansas City fans, since a lot of the amenities, especially the field-level club, are likely to be copied in the forthcoming $3-billion domed stadium the Hunt family convinced the Kansas Legislature and local political leaders to build for his club in time for the 2031 season.

The Chiefs’ new home will not be as ridiculous as SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but it will be nicer than Allegiant. That’s the sweet spot for the organization.

Kansas City ruled out two starters, right guard Trey Smith and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, along with undrafted rookie tight end Jake Briningstool, on the Week 18 final injury report .

Two of the three players listed as questionable — defensive end George Karlaftis and running back Isiah Pacheco, who were rested throughout the week — headline the Chiefs’ inactive list against the Raiders along with Smith, who missed three games in late November and early December with a sprained ankle, and Worthy, who missed practice all week with illness but also has dealt with nagging injuries since the season-opener four months ago in Brazil.

Cornerback Melvin Smith Jr., defensive end Tyreke Smith and nose tackle Mike Pennel round out Kansas City’s inactives, while right tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) will play despite being questionable.

For Las Vegas, defensive tackle Adam Butler (biceps), guard Dylan Parham (illness) and quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) had been ruled out earlier in the week.

They are inactive for the Raiders along with running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), who was questionable, safety Terrell Edmunds, cornerback Chigozie Ahusiem and defensive tackle Brodric Martin.

