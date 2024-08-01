Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire opens up about struggles with PTSD

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It started with this post on X from Monday.

Living With PTSD is no small feat, its hard and very overwhelming . Within the last month Ive Had many flare ups and the Amazing staff here at the #Chiefs have been helping me get through some tough times.

I’ll be back rolling next Practice! All Love , Glydro ❤️💛 — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) July 29, 2024

Thursday Clyde Edwards-Helaire kept the conversation going.

"December 22nd, 2018," said Edwards-Helaire at Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph.

That was the day the Chiefs' running back - then an LSU running back - and his best friend were involved in a self-defense, fatal shooting.

CEH says he's been dealing with post traumatic stress disorder from that event ever since.

"I would probably say that's where the majority of things stem from, but I wouldn't necessarily say everything stems from that," Edwards-Helaire told reporters Thursday. "When I go back home, I'm visiting some of my friends at gravesites."

Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire opens up about PTSD diagnosis

Clyde was only 18, in his freshman year at the time of the shooting.

"The first couple years you try to block everything out and like 'Oh, at some point I'm going to get over it," said Edwards-Helaire.

"You start to realize that doesn't happen," he continued. "You get older and realize no matter the age, no matter the person, no matter the situation, every needs help at some point."

He says he can talk to anyone about anything so he uses that quality to open up discussions with other people who have experienced traumatic events, even members of the Chiefs' security team.

But a bulk of Clyde's conversations happen with his father, who is ex-military and a former police officer.

"He's sent me books. We've communicated back and forth," said Edwards-Helaire. "I have my support system here but I also have my support system at home."

Clyde says his support system on the team includes teammates Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney.

"They'll know ahead of time 'Clyde's not laughing, he's not giggling, he's not himself,'" said Edwards-Helaire.

"'We've just got to make sure we're checking on him as a person.'"

He's coming out now because it helps, he says.

"It just takes the courage to talk about it," said Edwards-Helaire.

And Clyde says it's working.

"I'm probably the most level-headed and clear that I've been in the last five years."

