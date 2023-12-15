Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco, LT Donovan Smith to miss 2nd straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith will miss a second straight game during the team's match up against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid made the announcement to reporters on Friday during a press conference.

Pacheco missed last week's game against the Buffalo Bills as he continues nursing a shoulder injury.

Smith was also sideline due to a neck injury.

Reid said Pacheco had a clean-up surgery on his shoulder and anticipates getting him back next week.

Kansas City kicks off against New England at noon from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

—

