Watch Now
SportsFootballKansas City Chiefs

Actions

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco, LT Donovan Smith to miss 2nd straight game

Chiefs Jets Football
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Adam Hunger/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts as he crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Chiefs Jets Football
Posted at 1:43 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 14:50:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and left tackle Donovan Smith will miss a second straight game during the team's match up against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Head coach Andy Reid made the announcement to reporters on Friday during a press conference.

Pacheco missed last week's game against the Buffalo Bills as he continues nursing a shoulder injury.

Smith was also sideline due to a neck injury.

Reid said Pacheco had a clean-up surgery on his shoulder and anticipates getting him back next week.

Kansas City kicks off against New England at noon from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone