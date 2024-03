KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are re-signing defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on a one-year deal, according to a report.

Citing sources, Bleacher Report NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the deal is for a fully guaranteed $2.75 million.

Wharton has spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri S&T in 2020.

He appeared in 17 games with one start in 2023, recording two sacks, seven individual tackles and 14 assisted tackles.

