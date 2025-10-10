Chiefs’ Reid: No injuries from Friday practice; WR Worthy expected to play Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be relatively healthy heading into Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy did not participate in the team’s Thursday practice, but he returned to the practice field Friday as a full participant.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that he expects Worthy to be available on Sunday.

“We’ll see how he did after this practice,” Reid said about Worthy. “I haven’t talked to him, but he did everything today, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Cornerback Kristian Fulton has been battling an ankle injury. He’s been a full participant in all three of the team’s practices this week. Reid told reporters that he would “see how it goes” on whether Fulton will play Sunday.

