Chiefs Reid says QB Mahomes has been throwing, will practice following injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was set to practice Wednesday following an injury to his throwing elbow in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Following the injury, head coach Andy Reid described Mahomes as "day to day" on Monday .

In his weekly press conference with reporters on Wednesday, Reid said quarterback is now throwing the ball.

Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks injury recovery, team adding WR Josh Downs

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"I'll be able to be out on the practice field, throw the football and do all that kind of stuff so that I can be 100 percent on Sunday when we get to Atlanta," Mahomes told reporters Monday.

He said he feels like he's in a better spot with the injury than he was immediately after Sunday's game. He said he's been receiving treatment both at the team facility and at home. He said he was glad last Sunday's game was an early game, which helped him begin the treatment process earlier.

Other Chiefs notes:

- Reid said that offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and defensive lineman Peter Woods would not practice on Wednesday due to injuries.

- To make room for newly-acquired wide receiver Josh Downs, the team released wide receiver Nikko Remigio and defensive end Jack Pyburn.

- Reid said that he's sticking with kicker Harrison Butker for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Watch: Chiefs Reid says he's sticking with K Harrison Butker for Sunday's game

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