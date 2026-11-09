KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is considered day to day after hurting his throwing elbow while he was getting strip-sacked by David Bailey late in the first half of Kansas City's 35-12 rout of the Jets, coach Andy Reid said Monday.

Mahomes was sacked twice by Bailey in a three-play stretch Sunday. On the second one, the Jets' edger rusher chopped down on the elbow of Mahomes, causing the ball to squirt free for a fumble and leaving the two-time MVP's arm dangling at his side.

Watch: Reid: Mahomes day to day after hurting throwing elbow in lopsided win over Jets

'Really good things': Reid recaps win over Jets

Mahomes was examined on the sideline but was able to return to the game the next time Kansas City had the ball.

“It was more positive than negative news on Patrick,” Reid told local reporters on a Zoom call Monday. “It looks like it's just a matter of rehabbing there, and getting rid of some of the soreness, and we'll just see where it goes from there.”

The Chiefs (6-2) visit the Falcons (3-6) on Sunday.

“He's in good spirits today. I have seen him today," Reid said. “He's in good spirits today.”

Mahomes finished with 242 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns against the Jets.

Reid also said wide receiver Xavier Worthy and right tackle Jaylen Moore were day to day after getting hurt in the game. Worthy pulled up with a hamstring injury after making a catch along the Kansas City sideline while Moore hurt his right ankle.

Both of the injuries are significant because of the positions they play. The Chiefs already are missing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to a fractured ankle while left tackle Josh Simmons is on injured reserve with a back problem. The loss of Worthy and Moore leaves Kansas City with the prospect of playing third-stringers in key spots when they visit Atlanta.

It also leaves the Chiefs potentially searching for help at those positions ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

In other news, Reid said that he hasn't made a decision on whether to bench Harrison Butker in favor of former All-Pro Justin Tucker after the embattled kicker missed another kick against the Jets. It was his 17th miss going back to the start of last season, the most in the NFL over that timeframe — and he actually missed it twice, after the first miss was wiped out by a penalty.

The Chiefs signed Tucker to the practice squad a couple of weeks ago. He did not play last season after serving a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, which came on the heels of a report by The Baltimore Banner in early 2025 in which Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct by 16 massage therapists at high-end spas; he has denied any wrongdoing.

“With Butker, I haven't made any decisions yet. I'm just going to evaluate everything and go forward from there,” Reid said. “I haven't decided on reps during practice. I haven't done any of that right now. Just going through and evaluating and we'll go from there.”

