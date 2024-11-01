Chiefs release fan information, key times for MNF clash against Buccaneers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs look to stay undefeated when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, Nov. 4 in primetime.

The team announced Friday that Justin Aaron, a paraeducator from Junction City, Kansas, and contestant on season 22 of NBC’s "The Voice," will perform the national anthem.

Chairman Marcellus Osceola Jr. of The Seminole Tribe of Florida will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.

The Chiefs will also recognize American Indian Heritage Month through events such as the first pass and the blessing of the drum and honor song.

Kickoff Monday is set for 7:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

Here’s a look at important times for Monday night's opener:



2:30 p.m. - Parking gates open

3 p.m. - Ford tailgate district opens

4:30 p.m. - CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

5 p.m. - All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

6:15 p.m. - Team warm-ups begin

7:05 p.m. - Buccaneers team introduction

7:07 p.m. - Chiefs team introduction

7:10 p.m. - National Anthem

7:13 p.m. - Coin toss

7:15 p.m. - Kickoff

—