Chiefs return specialist Nikko Remigio is active against Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Chiefs return specialist Nikko Remigio, a wide receiver by trade, is active for a Sunday afternoon battle with the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

He was the only player for Kansas City to carry an injury designation into the game.

Remigio, who was limited Wednesday at practice with a hip injury but fully participated Thursday and Friday, averages 27.4 yards per kickoff return and 5.8 yards per punt return this season.

The Chiefs ruled out three young defensive players — both rookie first-round picks, cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) and defensive tackle Peter Woods (neck), along with defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (knee), who has yet to be activated from injured reserve — on the final injury report .

Delane, Woods, fullback Ben VanSumeren, defensive end Jack Pyburn and offensive tackle Diego Pounds are inactive, while quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the emergency third QB.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (ankle), who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant Friday, is active after being listed as questionable.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson (concussion), linebacker Trevin Wallace (groin), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle), safety VJ Payne (knee) and cornerback Nashon Wright (back) had already been ruled out on the final injury report.

Wilson, Wright, Ossai and Wallace were among New York’s inactive players along with wide receiver Tim Patrick and offensive linemen Kohl Levao and Blake Freeland.

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